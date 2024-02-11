Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull signs with Philadelphia Phillies 

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull heads to National League.

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull signs with Philadelphia Phillies 

The Philadelphia Phillies have secured a deal with former Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The agreement, worth $2 million with the potential for an additional $2 million in incentives, reunites Turnbull with Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who was part of the Tigers‘ front office that drafted Turnbull in 2014.

Another Chance for Turnbull

At 31, Turnbull is set to embark on a new chapter in Philadelphia, under the familiar guidance of Dombrowski. This move comes as Dombrowski expressed the Phillies‘ intent last month to bolster their pitching depth, amidst challenges in attracting pitchers seeking more innings, due to the already solid rotation and bullpen setup. Turnbull's signing, therefore, represents a strategic effort to deepen the pitching staff, notwithstanding his recent battles with injuries that may have impacted his market value.

  1. Spencer Turnbull signs a one-year, $2 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, with potential for an additional $2 million in incentives.
  2. The signing marks a reunion with Dave Dombrowski, underlining a fresh start for Turnbull in Philadelphia.
  3. The move aims to bolster the Phillies‘ pitching depth, amidst Turnbull's recent injury challenges.
The Bottom Line – A Pitch Perfect Strategy

In bringing Spencer Turnbull into the fold, the Philadelphia Phillies show they've got their finger on the pulse of smart team building and player comebacks. This isn't just about padding out their pitching roster; it's a savvy move that gives Turnbull the chance to hit the reset button on his career, right where the Phillies need a bit of extra fire.

