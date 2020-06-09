Former Lions CB Darius Slay reveals where Matthew Stafford ranks among NFL QBs

Ever since the day Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Detroit Lions, there has been a constant debate as to where he ranks among NFL quarterbacks.

Some are convinced he is a top 5 quarterback while others believe he is one of the bottom 10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Well, one person who thinks pretty highly of Stafford is his former teammate, Darius Slay.

On Monday, Slay was asked, “how good was Matthew Stafford?”

Slays response was, “Easily top 10.”

Easily top 10 https://t.co/G9rex53y7F — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) June 9, 2020

Nation, where do you think Stafford ranks?