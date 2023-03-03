Merch
Former Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis Makes Comeback with Big Ten East Foe Maryland

From Ann Arbor to College Park: Josh Gattis' journey in College Football continues.

By Teddy Jackson
Inside the Article:

Former Michigan Football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has found a new home with Big Ten East foe Maryland, reuniting with his former colleague Mike Locksley. After a disappointing stint at Miami, where he was ousted after just one year, Gattis is poised to make a comeback in the college football world. Here's what you need to know:

Michigan Football, Josh Gattis

Why it Matters:

The Bottom Line:

Gattis is Maryland's problem now. He was never a great coordinator for the Wolverines, often hindering their talent on that side of the ball. It'll be interesting to see how the dynamics play out, with Gattis continuing to share the ‘co-offensive coordinator” title, still not having moved up from his time in Ann Arbor.

