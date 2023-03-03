Former Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis Makes Comeback with Big Ten East Foe Maryland

Former Michigan Football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has found a new home with Big Ten East foe Maryland, reuniting with his former colleague Mike Locksley. After a disappointing stint at Miami, where he was ousted after just one year, Gattis is poised to make a comeback in the college football world. Here's what you need to know:

Why it Matters:

Gattis left Michigan after the 2021 season, seemingly due to the uncertainty around his position with the team following Jim Harbaugh's flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite winning the Broyles Award just a year earlier, Gattis' Miami stint did not go well, and he was ousted after just one year.

With his new role as Maryland's offensive coordinator, Gattis will face off against his former team in Week 12 of the 2023 season.

Gattis won the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant, in 2019 while at Michigan.

Gattis and Locksley worked together at Alabama in 2017-18.

Maryland is looking to replace Dan Enos, who left earlier this year to return as the offensive play-caller for Arkansas.

The Bottom Line:

Gattis is Maryland's problem now. He was never a great coordinator for the Wolverines, often hindering their talent on that side of the ball. It'll be interesting to see how the dynamics play out, with Gattis continuing to share the ‘co-offensive coordinator” title, still not having moved up from his time in Ann Arbor.