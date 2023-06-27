Former Michigan quarterback Ryan Mallett, known for his time as a standout player in college and a brief stint in the NFL, has tragically passed away at the age of 35. According to a report from Deltaplex News, Mallett drowned in Florida.

Former Michigan QB Ryan Mallett dies

From Deltaplex News:

Deltaplex News has confirmed through multiple sources that White Hall head football coach and former Arkansas Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett has drowned in Florida.

Multiple sources tell Deltaplex News that Mallett was transported to a Florida hospital from a beach. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Mallett's untimely death has left the football community in shock and mourning. While his professional career may not have reached its full potential, his contributions to the sport and the memories he created on the field will forever be remembered.

Key Points

Mallett, former Wolverines quarterback, has passed away at the age of 35.

Mallett played for the Wolverines during the 2007 season before transferring to Arkansas.

He was selected by the New England Patriots in the 3rd round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Mallett's NFL career spanned six seasons, playing a total of 21 games.

The tragic incident occurred when Mallett drowned in Florida, according to multiple sources.

He was transported to a hospital but was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Mallett had recently been hired as the head football coach at White Hall before his passing.

In a sport where we often celebrate victories and achievements, it is crucial to also acknowledge the losses and the lives that were cut short. Mallett's legacy will forever be intertwined with the football community, as fans remember his powerful arm, his moments of brilliance, and his passion for the game. Though his time was tragically cut short, his impact as a player and as a person will be remembered fondly. Rest in peace, Ryan Mallett.