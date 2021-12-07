Former Michigan standout Jabrill Peppers tweets out cryptic message

On Monday, New York Giants DB Jabrill Peppers tweeted out a cryptic message that plenty seem to think is a shot at somebody in the Giants organization.

“Just because you’ve been bumped up to first chair in the orchestra, doesn’t mean you can compose a symphony,” Peppers tweeted.

Now, this tweet could mean nothing at all or it could be Peppers taking a shot at Freddie Kitchens, who is now calling the plays on offense after the team fired OC Jason Garrett.

I would like to think it is the latter.