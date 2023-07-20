Former Michigan State baseball player Matt Byars dies in tragic accident

A stunning tragedy has struck the extended family of the Michigan State Spartans, as former baseball player Matt Byars has passed away at the age of 27 after a rock climbing accident.

Matt Byars played two years at MSU

After coming to East Lansing from Heartland Community College in Illinois, Byars would play two years with the Spartans, hitting .278 with 30 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 51 RBIs.

His passing was confirmed by the school

The terrible news was confirmed by the school on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Byars family,” baseball coach Jake Boss Jr. said in a press release. “Matt was a joy to coach and his big personality was a huge part of our program both on and off the field. We’re heartbroken at his passing due to a tragic rock climbing accident in Colorado.”

Losing a family member is beyond tragic, especially in an accident like the one Byars suffered.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the Byars family as well as the entire Michigan State community for this loss.