Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
MSU

Former Michigan State baseball player Matt Byars dies in tragic accident

By Paul Tyler
3
0

A stunning tragedy has struck the extended family of the Michigan State Spartans, as former baseball player Matt Byars has passed away at the age of 27 after a rock climbing accident.

Matt Byars Michigan State

Matt Byars played two years at MSU

After coming to East Lansing from Heartland Community College in Illinois, Byars would play two years with the Spartans, hitting .278 with 30 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 51 RBIs.

His passing was confirmed by the school

The terrible news was confirmed by the school on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Byars family,” baseball coach Jake Boss Jr. said in a press release. “Matt was a joy to coach and his big personality was a huge part of our program both on and off the field. We’re heartbroken at his passing due to a tragic rock climbing accident in Colorado.”

Key Points

  • Former MSU baseball player Matt Byars has died
  • His death occurred in a tragic rock climbing accident
  • The school confirmed the news on Twitter and posted a message of remembrance

Bottom Line: Our Thoughts and Prayers to the Byars family

Losing a family member is beyond tragic, especially in an accident like the one Byars suffered.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the Byars family as well as the entire Michigan State community for this loss.

Previous article
Detroit Lions place 3 players on Non-Football Injury list

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions place 3 players on Non-Football Injury list

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves, including placing 3 players on the Non-Football Injury list.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.