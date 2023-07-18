Michigan State Men’s Basketball to Face Baylor in Detroit, Reports Suggest

2023-24 Season: Michigan State Challenges Abound

For Michigan State fans, it's not just about supporting their men's basketball team, but also watching them square off against formidable non-conference rivals. According to insider sources, the 2023-24 season will stay true to this expectation.

Michigan State vs. Baylor: A Promising Showdown

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein suggests that Michigan State is finalizing an agreement to take on Baylor on December 16 at Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena. The Detroit News' Tony Paul was the first to hint at this potential winter face-off between the Spartans and Bears.

Coach Tom Izzo's Strategy: Tough Opponents for Tougher Spartans

Head Coach Tom Izzo's strategy of lining up challenging opponents early in the season serves a two-fold purpose. It strengthens the roster and primes the Spartans for the Big Ten and future postseason play. Michigan State faced formidable teams like Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Oregon, and Notre Dame in six of its first eight games last season.

Additional Non-Conference Games in Store

In addition to the Baylor game, Michigan State is already set for neutral site games against Duke and Arizona, along with a home game against Butler. Fans can look forward to more thrilling games being added to their non-conference slate.

Spartans Among Preseason Favorites

Michigan State is already gaining traction as one of the country's top teams for the upcoming season, with several publications placing the Spartans within their preseason Top 5 and Top 10 predictions for the 2023-24 season.