Former Michigan State QB Payton Thorne announces transfer destination

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has announced that he is transferring to Auburn as a graduate transfer. Thorne's departure came as a surprise to his teammates, coaches, and fans, as he was a two-time starter and captain for the Spartans.

Key Points

Thorne is transferring from MSU to Auburn as a graduate transfer.

Thorne's departure leaves a void at the quarterback position for the Spartans.

The quarterback competition at MSU is now wide open.

Redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser are the remaining quarterbacks from the open competition announced by coach Mel Tucker in March.

True freshman Sam Leavitt from Oregon will also join the quarterback competition this summer.

Michigan State finished last season 5-7 in Thorne's second year as the starter.

Why it Matters for MSU

Thorne's departure leaves a void and Mel Tucker will now have to choose between redshirt junior Noah Kim, redshirt freshman Katin Houser, and true freshman Sam Leavitt to lead the offense.

Bottom Line – Payton Thorne leaving puts MSU in a tough sport

Spartans coach Mel Tucker has a tough decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position. With Payton Thorne gone, he will have to choose between Kim, Houser, and Leavitt to lead the Spartans' offense. Each of these players has their own strengths and weaknesses, and Tucker will have to evaluate them carefully to make the right decision. Personally, I think Kim will end up being the starter for Week 1