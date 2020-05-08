41.2 F
Former Michigan State standout Shannon Brown arrested for firing rifle in direction of 2 people

According to reports, former Michigan State basketball player Shannon Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly firing a rifle in the direction of two people to enter his ‘for sale’ home.

From The Citizen:

Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said a man and woman who said they were looking for homes for sale at approximately 6 p.m. stopped at a home in the River Oaks subdivision off Ga. Highway 74. The home has a for sale sign outside, Nelson added.

The couple told police the gate to the property was open, as was the front door, Nelson said, adding that the couple maintained they announced their presence as they entered the home, and that someone inside the home said, “Come in.”

At one point, Brown emerged holding a rifle, with the couple telling police they withdrew from the house and that Brown fired five or six rounds in their direction as they were leaving, Nelson said.

Upon being questioned, Brown told officers he thought the couple was breaking in the residence. Officers found one empty shell casing at the scene, said Nelson.

After averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds during his junior year at Michigan State, Brown decided to take his talents to the NBA, where he was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.

Brown was eventually acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won a pair of NBA Championships with Kobe Bryant.

By Arnold Powell

