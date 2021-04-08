Former Michigan WR Giles Jackson’s transfer destination makes for interesting matchup

Sharing is caring!

In case you haven’t already heard, Giles Jackson announced earlier in the week that he had made the decision to transfer from the University of Michigan.

Well, according to a report from Sports Illustrated, Jackson has already decided where he will play in 2021 and his destination is pretty interesting.

From Sports Illustrated:

“Giles is apparently finalizing paperwork right now but committed to Washington last week,” our source said.

What makes this interesting is that Michigan is scheduled to host Washington on September 11, 2021.

Nation, do you think this will be a good fit for Jackson? Do you anticipate him having a big game against the Wolverines?