Former NFL GM says Detroit Lions can WIN Super Bowl

Heading into the 2023 season, there was PLENTY of talk about the Detroit Lions being favored to win the NFC North. At that time, I made it clear that I believed the Lions would not only win their division but that they would advance to the NFC Championship. Well, former NFL GM Michael Lombardi is taking things one step further by saying the Lions are one of five teams that can WIN the Super Bowl this season.

What did Michael Lombardi say about the Detroit Lions?

Here is what Lombardi has to say about the Lions being one of five NFL teams that can win the Super Bowl:

I admit I have not been a huge fan of Lions head coach Dan Campbell's approach of biting knee-caps motivation—it was too high schoolish for me. I prefer the more intellectual approach of reaching the players. But I was wrong.

What I’ve learned in the last year and a half is Campbell and his staff can do both. They can play chess with their game plans and still get the players to play their best, which is the ultimate challenge. Since the start of November 2022, the Lions are 12-3 and improving.

They have a defensive front that can take over games—something they didn’t have last season. They are fun to watch. They have a winning formula similar to the 49ers on offense, which is set up by their run game, which leads into their play-action pass game. Last week, without their two best offensive players, they dominated the Panthers, and the 9.5 closing number was never in doubt.

Their defense can complement their offense with their ability to rush the passer and extend leads. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson can create havoc for the opposing tackles with his skill combined with his relentless effort. The Lions team dominating isn’t a fluke. They are for real and are one of the few teams that have a legitimate chance to play in a Super Bowl for the first time in their franchise history.

Right now, I have five teams that can win a Super Bowl.

San Francisco Philadelphia Detroit Buffalo Kansas City

Why it Matters

The Detroit Lions opened up the 2023 NFL season with a huge road win over the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and ever since then, more and more people have been jumping on their bandwagon.

Bottom Line: 2023 Could be Special for Detroit Lions

Michael Lombardi's assessment of the Detroit Lions as one of the five teams with a genuine shot at winning the Super Bowl is a significant vote of confidence. The Lions have demonstrated their capabilities with an impressive winning streak, a formidable defense, and a well-balanced offensive approach. Their success early in the 2023 season, including a notable victory over the defending Super Bowl Champions, is capturing the attention and support of an increasing number of football enthusiasts.