The Detroit Lions selected Hendon Hooker as a backup quarterback in the third round of the NFL Draft. Although Hooker is currently recovering from a torn ACL, some of the so-called “experts” believe he has the potential to eventually replace Jared Goff as the Lions' starting quarterback. NBC Sports' Chris Simms went a step further, stating that Hooker already has “more talent” than Goff, citing Hooker's athleticism and ability to throw the ball.

Key Points

Former NFL QB says Hendon Hooker has ‘more talent' than Jared Goff

Here is what Chris Simms had to say about the Lions' decision to select Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft, and what it means for Goff.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“Hendon Hooker, yeah, he makes sense. He's a no-nonsense football (player), tough, stands in the pocket, makes throws, does all that. And, like I said, he's got more talent than Jared Goff,” Simms said during a post-draft episode of “Pro Football Talk” on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. “He's a better thrower of the football, he's a better athlete. Goff is good. Don't get me wrong. But still, if you go back in the year and watch the year, they have to manage Jared Goff.”

“It can't always just be let him go, or he got the benefit of – which people lose (sight of) sometimes when I have these conversations, where they go, ‘well, he had all these stats and all that' – well, yeah, when your defense just lets teams go up and down the field on them, you, as a quarterback, that sometimes can be very easy,” Simms expressed. “Because it's just like, hey, wait, we just got to go, go, go, go, go, go. And, I've given the green light to just pull the trigger and throw, throw, throw, because we can't stop anybody. So, he did have that benefit. I'm not a believer in Jared Goff in the long-term, and I think with that pick there (Hooker), the Lions are kind of saying the same thing.”

Bottom Line – Hooker's potential as the Lions' future starting quarterback

Chris Simms' opinion that Hooker has more talent than Goff is noteworthy, as it adds to the discussion on the Detroit Lions' quarterback situation. While Goff had a successful 2022 season, his long-term potential is still up for debate, and the Lions drafting Hooker suggests they may be looking for a replacement in the future. Only time will tell if Hooker will live up to his potential and become the Lions' starting quarterback.

Personally, I disagree wholeheartedly with Simms, and you can read why by clicking here.