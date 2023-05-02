Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions say there is no hurry to play Hendon Hooker

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Inside the Article:

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, there was speculation that the Detroit Lions could select either Anthony Richardson or C.J. Stroud if they fell to No. 6, but as we now know, that was not the case. Instead, they waited until Round 3 to snag a quarterback as they landed Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. Hooker, before getting injured, was considered by many to be a Top 10 pick at worst, but despite that, the Lions are not in a hurry to play him.

Hendon Hooker Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • The Lions selected Hooker in Round 3
  • The Lions are in no hurry to rush Hooker out onto the field.
  • Jared Goff is the Lions' QB moving forward

Detroit Lions say there is no hurry to play Hendon Hooker

On Tuesday, Lions GM Brad Homes joined The Stoney & Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket and he spoke about how the team will be smart with Hooker.

- Advertisement -

“That's a great thing about Hendon and him falling into the situation he's in now,” Holmes said. “There's no pressure. He can get healthy. When he's ready to go out there, he'll be out there. We'll make sure that we're smart with how we kind of manage his rehab and his return to play, but again, it's just a guy who is really talented, has a lot of upside, and fits all the intangibles we're looking for in a Detroit Lion.”

Bottom Line: Hooker won't play until he is 100% ready

The hope is that Hooker will eventually be Jared Goff's backup, but the Lions are not going to rush things to make that happen, which is probably the wise move. As Holmes said, they believe in Hooker, but that does not mean that they will play him before he is ready. Hooker could not have gotten drafted into a better situation as the Lions have a starting QB that he can sit behind and learn.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm: Erie loses their series while the other three teams split their series
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers NotesChris Lavallee -

Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm: Erie loses their series while the other three teams split their series

The Detroit Tigers farm system; Toledo, West Michigan, and Lakeland split series while Erie loses theirs.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.