Former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield finds a new home

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former number one overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will have to pay Mayfield the remaining $1.35 million on his contract. As noted by Schefter, Mayfield is expected to fly to Los Angeles by tonight, and he could play on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What are the Rams getting by claiming Baker Mayfield?

With Matthew Stafford likely out for the remainder of the season, and backup QB John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Rams were in need of a quarterback.

As noted by Schefter, if Mayfield ends up signing elsewhere during the coming offseason, the Rams would get a compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nation, do you think Mayfield will stick with the Rams?