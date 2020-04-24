41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wing Chris Chelios shares hilarious story about Pavel Datsyuk (VIDEO)

Featured Video

Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios played in 1,651 NHL regular season games, one of the highest marks in NHL history for a player. Of course, he spent a decade with Detroit after playing for two other original six franchises in Montreal and Chicago.

Fox Sports Detroit host Trevor Thompson caught up with Chelios earlier, where the latter talked about playing with Russian star Pavel Datsyuk and a little game they invented during practice:

“I watched Pavel stickhandle after practice and do his stuff, so I turned it into a keep-away game. It was all fun and games for Pav until I started hitting and slashing him, so then we were even.”

To be fair to Chelios, not many people would fare very well in a game of keep-away against Datsyuk!

By Michael Whitaker
