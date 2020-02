They called him the Demolition Man, and for good reason!

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom made his living in front of the net, and made life a living nightmare for opposition goaltenders during his 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, winning the Stanley Cup four times (1997, 1998, 2002, 2008).

He was honored this week by being inducted into the Swedish Hockey Hall of Fame!