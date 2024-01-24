Frank Ragnow announces his current status ahead of NFC Championship game

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow announces his current status as the NFC Championship game draws near.

As the Detroit Lions intensify their preparations for the upcoming NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, a pivotal player in the Lions' lineup has disclosed his anticipated status for the game. Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow, who endured multiple injuries during his team's exhilarating victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday at Ford Field, expressed his expectation to be available for play this coming Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Not only did Ragnow suffer a sprained ankle, but also suffered a sprained knee against the Buccaneers. However, based on what he had to say earlier today, it sounds as though he's not going to let those ailments keep him from playing in the biggest Lions game in three decades.

“I feel pretty good, to be honest,” Ragnow said. “Better than I expected. Stiff, definitely stiff, but rehabbing and feel pretty good.”

His status for Sunday's game has yet to be officially determined.

Meanwhile, Ragnow has also been nominated as a finalist for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award thanks to his charity, Rags Remembered.

“It’s special and it’s an honor and it’s huge for my foundation, Rags Remembered,” he said. “We’re just starting this thing and I just think it’s going to be a huge springboard into something even more special in the future to be able to help out a lot of families.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: May the best team win

On Sunday, the Lions have a historic chance to make franchise history by securing a spot in the Super Bowl. The last time they claimed a championship was in 1957, predating the Super Bowl era.

While the question of whether Ragnow will be able to join his teammates on the field is still uncertain, there's no doubt he'll be putting in every effort to maximize his potential for playing