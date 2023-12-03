Frank Ragnow Injury Update: Dan Campbell gives the latest

The Detroit Lions experienced a significant blow during Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints when center Frank Ragnow had to leave the field due to a knee injury. This incident brought a sudden halt to the Lions' momentum, with Ragnow's departure prompting a quick reshuffle in the lineup. Following the game, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell provided an update, indicating uncertainty about Ragnow's condition.

What Did Dan Campbell Say About Frank Ragnow

While the initial prognosis seemed grave, a subsequent update suggested a more positive outlook, although specifics were not disclosed.

“Nothing, we won't know till tomorrow,” Campbell explained. “At first, coming off, it was sounding like one thing, and then after the fact, it sounded like something maybe a little bit different. One was not as good, one sounds more positive. So, I won't know until tomorrow.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Frank Ragnow suffered a knee injury against the Saints, affecting the Lions' game plan. Coach Dan Campbell's update post-game reveals uncertainty about Ragnow's immediate future. Ragnow's ongoing battle with injuries has been a recurring theme this season.

The Bottom Line – A Waiting Game

The Detroit Lions now face a period of anticipation and adjustment as they await definitive news on Frank Ragnow's injury status. The team’s adaptability in the face of this challenge will be crucial in their continued pursuit of success this season. As they navigate this uncertainty, the Lions' depth and strategic flexibility will be key factors in maintaining their competitive edge in upcoming games.