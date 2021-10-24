Future Detroit Lions star Kayvon Thibodeaux dominates in front of GM Brad Holmes

by

Earlier today, we reported that Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes made the trip to Pasadena, CA to watch Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Oregon Ducks take on UCLA.

Thibodeaux did not disappoint as he had nine tackles (4.5 for loss), two sacks, and a forced fumble.

The Lions currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and you can bet Thibodeaux will be the pick if things stay how they are.

