Tigers News Reports

Garrett Hill gets demoted by Detroit Tigers

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Evan Woodbery, following their 1-0 extra-innings loss to the Oakland Athletics, the Detroit Tigers optioned RHP Garrett Hill to Triple-A Toledo. By optioning Hill, the Tigers have created a spot for LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who will be activated prior to Wednesday's game.

Garrett Hill Detroit Tigers

Why it Matters

Hill being optioned to Toledo comes as no surprise as he has struggled so far in 2023, and the Tigers will need to open up a spot on their roster for Eduardo Rodriguez, who will get the start on Wednesday. So far this season, Hill has 9.88 ERA in 13.2 innings of work at the MLB level.

Eduardo Rodriguez Detroit Tigers Garrett Hill

Bottom Line: Rodriquez is coming back

The Tigers got Tarik Skubal back on Tuesday night, and tomorrow, Eduardo Rodriguez will make his first start since going on the injured list. Prior to getting injured, Rodriguez was 4-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 11 starts.

