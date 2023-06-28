Merch
Tigers News Reports

Garrett Hill called up by the Detroit Tigers from Triple-A Toledo

By Paul Tyler
The Detroit Tigers have made a roster move, bringing up Garrett Hill from Triple-A Toledo. With the news of Matthew Boyd having undergone Tommy John surgery, the club understandably now has more of a burden on the rest of their pitching staff to step up and fill the void he leaves behind.

Garrett Hill Detroit Tigers

Hill has been called up from Triple-A Toledo

Ahead of tonight's third game of four against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, the Tigers announced a roster move. LHP Anthony Misiewicz has been sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens, and Hill has been brought up.

Garrett Hill,Detroit Tigers

Hill will be looking to improve his 8.49 ERA that he's amassed at the MLB level so far in 2023. He's also struck out 11 opposition batters.

Key Points

  • Matthew Boyd has undergone Tommy John surgery
  • The Tigers have demoted LHP Anthony Misiewicz
  • Garrett Hill has been called up

Wrapping It Up

The Tigers are back in action tonight against the Rangers, with Joey Wentz set to get the start on the mound.

