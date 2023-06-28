Garrett Hill called up by the Detroit Tigers from Triple-A Toledo

The Detroit Tigers have made a roster move, bringing up Garrett Hill from Triple-A Toledo. With the news of Matthew Boyd having undergone Tommy John surgery, the club understandably now has more of a burden on the rest of their pitching staff to step up and fill the void he leaves behind.

Hill has been called up from Triple-A Toledo

Ahead of tonight's third game of four against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, the Tigers announced a roster move. LHP Anthony Misiewicz has been sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens, and Hill has been brought up.

Hill will be looking to improve his 8.49 ERA that he's amassed at the MLB level so far in 2023. He's also struck out 11 opposition batters.

Key Points

Wrapping It Up

The Tigers are back in action tonight against the Rangers, with Joey Wentz set to get the start on the mound.