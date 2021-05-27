Green Bay Packers get dire news in regards to Aaron Rodgers

Sharing is caring!

Whether or not Aaron Rodgers plays in 2021 is yet to be determined, but he will not be playing with the Green Bay Packers according to the most recent report to surface.

ESPN’s Diana Russini joined Get Up! on Thursday and she said that the Packers will either trade Rodgers or he will sit out the season.

“I had a few GMs actually mention this to me over the last few weeks in terms of how they see this,” Russini said. “They describe this as the leverage on the side of Green Bay. We’ve been talking all week long and over the last few weeks about how Aaron Rodgers has the leverage. The leverage could be on the side of the Green Bay Packers, because look: it looks like they’re not going to get their league MVP quarterback back on their roster. It looks like this is not going to work out.”

“So either they’re going to trade him, or he’s going to sit out next year,” Russini continuted. “Either way, they don’t have their guy. So why not have him sit out all of next year and use all of that time to do some homework on the future draft picks they’ll be trading for, have conversations with teams that are interested, and really work on getting the best value out there for him. So there are those out there that think Green Bay has no incentive to trade him, and can really just sit back here and make Aaron make the move.”

Nation, how do you think this will play out?