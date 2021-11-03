Green Bay Packers on verge of signing free agent quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers out with COVID-19, the Green Bay Packers are now on the verge of signing another quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter, veteran QB Blake Bortles is flying to Green Bay with the expectation he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and be eligible for the 53-man roster Sunday.

