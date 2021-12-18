Half-naked man intrudes on Urban Meyer interview [VIDEO]

With Urban Meyer being fired by the Jaguars, we thought it would be fun to remember this amazing interview!

Originally published August 12, 2020

Ok, let’s all be honest with something. With COVID-19 wreaking havoc throughout the country, we have all had work meetings which have been interrupted by bad connections, screaming kids, and ringing phones. But one thing most of us (I would assume) have not experienced is a half-naked dude intruding on an interview. Of course, we are not Urban Meyer.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to former the former Ohio State head coach during a recent live interview.

Check out the video below which shows Meyer speaking to a reporter as a shirtless man appears in the background. Meyer was clearly frazzled by the man and frantically tried to wave him off.

Urban Meyer appears on live TV, there's a shirtless guy in the mirror behind him and then he starts frantically waving the man away. College football sure is a WILD sport (until it was canceled).pic.twitter.com/bnsTTTOX7m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 11, 2020

Nation, what exactly do you think is happening in this video? Be nice!!! Or don’t 😉