Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is back on the Detroit Tigers bench

The Detroit Tigers will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-game series beginning on Friday night and a familiar face will be back in the dugout.

That familiar face is Hall of Famer Alan Trammell, who will take the place of George Lombard (positive COVID test) and Josh Paul (close contact), who are both currently away from the team.

From Detroit News:

“We searched long and hard to replace Lombard and Paul on the bench,” Hinch said, with a wry smile. “So we went to the Hall of Fame and said, ‘Alan Trammell, come on down to the dugout.’

“It’s really nice to have him as a resource.”

Hinch played for Trammell in Detroit in 2003, so it’s a little bit of a role-reversal.

“It’ll be a little awkward bossing Tram around, but I’ll do my best,” Hinch joked. “Going back to 2003 when he used to yell at me behind the scenes. I’ll get to return the favor.”

Not that he’s been holding on to that for 18 years or anything, right?

“Yeah, 18 years is a long time to carry that burden,” he said, laughing. “I get my payback today.”

It will be good to have Trammell back in the dugout!