Detroit Sports Nation would like to wish Nicklas Lidstrom a very happy 50th birthday!

Lidstrom played 20 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and won four Stanley Cup championships. Lidstrom, who is often referred to as “Mr. Perfect,” was the Captain of the Red Wings for six of his 20 seasons with the team.

Lidstrom was and always will be a fan favorite in Detroit, please enjoy this tribute video as we wish Nicklas Lidstrom a happy birthday!