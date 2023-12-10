Health update released on Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

A health update has been provided on Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who left last night's game following a scary injury.

It was an alarming moment at Little Caesars Arena last night when Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sustained a serious injury, remaining unconscious on the ice after a hit to the back of his head from Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph. The subsequent collision with Patrick Kelly further compounded the situation. Larkin was unable to resume play and did not return to the game. According to NHL Insider Kevin Weeks, all X-rays conducted have yielded negative results.

Larkin was knocked unconscious and did not return.

Amidst a chaotic scramble near the goal halfway through the first period of the Detroit Red Wings facing the Senators, Larkin faced a shot to the back of his head from Joseph followed by a swift hit from Ottawa's Patrick Kelly moments later. Subsequently, he fell flat on the ice, laying motionless, prompting a hush of concern from the packed crowd at Little Caesars Arena. Immediate medical attention was given to Larkin, and a stretcher was brought onto the ice. Eventually, with assistance, Larkin managed to skate off the ice, though very slowly and in a hunched-over manner; he did not return.

NHL Insider Kevin Weeks provides health update

Former NHL goaltender and current analyst Kevin Weekes shared on X (formerly Twitter), that all X-rays conducted on Larkin have shown no concerning results. However, there's no definitive timeline for his return to action, understandable given the nature of the situation.

Losing Larkin for any duration would significantly impact Detroit, especially in the fiercely competitive Atlantic Division standings. His contributions have been substantial, boasting 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) this season, projecting to a pace of 79 points over a full campaign.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suffered a frightening injury on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena He lay unconscious for nearly two minutes on the ice after taking a punch in the back of the head from Mathieu Joseph and a subsequent hit from Patrick Kelly According to NHL Insider Kevin Weekes, all X-Rays on Larkin have yielded negative results, though there is no set timeline for a return to the lineup.

Bottom Line: We hope for a speedy recovery for Larkin

It was indeed a distressing moment, not just for Red Wings fans but for hockey enthusiasts everywhere, witnessing Larkin's prolonged stillness for almost two minutes on the ice last night. We're hopeful for his swift recovery and eager for his return to the lineup at the earliest opportunity

The Red Wings' upcoming game takes them to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. The game is scheduled for Monday night at 8:00 PM and will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Detroit for television viewers and on 97.1 The Ticket for radio listeners