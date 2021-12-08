Heisman Trophy finalist ‘undecided’ on playing in bowl game

According to one Heisman Trophy finalist, he is ‘undecided’ on whether or not he will play in his team’s bowl game.

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett joined the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday and revealed that he has not yet decided on if he is going to suit up for the Panthers against the Michigan State Spartans in the Peach Bowl.

#Pitt QB and #Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett told DP that he's "undecided" on whether he's going to play at the #CFAPeachBowl #H2P pic.twitter.com/rNAu0Gsn3n — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 8, 2021