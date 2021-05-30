Helio Castroneves wins his 4th Indianapolis 500

Helio Castroneves has officially made history in the world of NASCAR.

He’s entered himself into the record books as the fourth man ever to win the Indianapolis 500 four separate times.

He had quite the celebration afterwards, climbing the fence in triumph:

