Helio Castroneves wins his 4th Indianapolis 500

Helio Castroneves has officially made history in the world of NASCAR.

He’s entered himself into the record books as the fourth man ever to win the Indianapolis 500 four separate times.

Helio Castroneves just became the fourth person to win the Indianapolis 500 four times 🏆🏆🏆🏆 The race was the largest sporting event in the world since the pandemic began (135K fans). pic.twitter.com/AGwbZrqH3T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2021

He had quite the celebration afterwards, climbing the fence in triumph:

CLIMB THAT FENCE, @H3LIO! HELIO CASTRONEVES HAS JOINED THE FOUR-TIME #INDY500 WINNERS CLUB! pic.twitter.com/z4NjX2VmMv — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021