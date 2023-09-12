Detroit Sports Nation Logo

High praise comes in for Detroit Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Detroit Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has made a good impression on his team so far in 2023.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is back in action after having missed the entire 2022 season with a back injury that required surgery. And despite being only one game into the 2023 schedule, he's already made an indelible impression on his teammates and coaching staff of what he can bring to the table.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai missed all of last seasonHe's made a good impression on his team in 2023, including Dan Campbell TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Can Vaitai help the Lions go 2-0?
Detroit Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Detroit Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai missed all of last season

Vaitai, who signed with the Lions in 2020 after spending the first portion of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, received medical clearance to play for the first time in over a calendar year after having undergone surgery.

He's made a good impression on his team in 2023, including Dan Campbell

“He earned that spot, he earned the right to be there, but Graham also had a great camp,” Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley said Tuesday. “We are very blessed to have six guys, seven guys — really that whole room you can count on, especially Graham. We just, it’s hard to play with six O-linemen. You’re not really threatening the ball down the field.”

Read More

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker misses first practice of Week 2

2023 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions skyrocket heading into Week 2

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 2 Edition

Additionally, according to Pro Football Focus, Vaitai was the highest graded Lions offensive player during the Week 1 win over Kansas City.

“Solid,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I thought he stepped up in there. That was the most plays he had since the injury. I thought he handled them well. I would say it was a positive, It was positive. He’s got things to clean up as we all do, but it was a positive showing for him. It’s encouraging to see him back out there.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai is back in action after having missed all of 2022 with an injury that required surgery
  2. After receiving medical clearance to be able to play in 2023, Vaitai has already made a great impression on his team
  3. Both offensive line coach Hank Fraley and head coach Dan Campbell were full of good things to say about Vaitai

Bottom Line: Can Vaitai help the Lions go 2-0?

The Lions took care of what they needed to last week against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road, and Vaitai played a key role in helping his team secure the win.

He and the rest of the team are now preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Week 2.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?