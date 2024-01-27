High school coach of Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff praises his NFL success

The high school coach of Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff has nothing but good things to say about his NFL success.

The Detroit Lions have reached the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 1991 season, and fans are eager for a better outcome than the 41-10 loss they endured against the Washington Redskins the last time they were in this position. A significant contributor to Detroit's success, not only in the regular season but also in their two playoff victories, is quarterback Jared Goff.

High school coach of Goff praises his success

Goff, whom the Lions acquired in the blockbuster 2021 trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, has since been fully embraced by Lions fans everywhere. And the location where he can lead the Lions to their 1st ever Super Bowl appearance happens to be just under an hour away from where he went to high school.

During his time at Marin Catholic in Novato, California, Jared Goff played football and achieved notable success, breaking multiple school records. His accomplishments included winning back-to-back team MVP awards in 2011 and 2012. Goff's former Marin Catholic head coach, Mazi Moayed, expresses no surprise at his success in the NFL.

“The number one thing that stood out about him was the cool, calm factor he has, you know. You call it the “Joe Cool” factor after Joe Montana where no moment and stage is too big for him, and he's been able to stay calm and locked in and perform.”

“He was just one of the guys,” he continued. “He loved his family. He loved his teammates. You could see it when he first got here. When he was a freshman. You see him throwing the ball around, it looked really easy.”

In terms of his allegiances, it appears that Moayed is inclined towards a 49ers victory while simultaneously wishing for Goff's success.

“He made all the throws easy,” Moayed said. “The easy throws were easy and the hard throws were easy. I know he is against the Bay's team, but I will also root for him. He is part of our family.”

Bottom Line: Can Jared Goff lead the Lions to the promised land?

The upcoming game tomorrow night stands as the most crucial Detroit Lions matchup in the last 30 years. A victory against the host 49ers would propel them to the Super Bowl, marking a historic first in franchise history.

The Lions and 49ers are set to kick off at Levi's Stadium at 6:30 PM. Viewers can catch the action on Fox, and local radio coverage will be provided by 97.1 The Ticket.