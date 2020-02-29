25.6 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Houston Astros get heckled by fan angry over their cheating scandal

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson to retire from NHL

In 2002, the Detroit Red Wings selected D Jonathan Ericsson in the 9th round of the NHL Draft. http://gty.im/859479416 Since then,...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Wolverine Khaleke Hudson leads all linebackers at NFL Combine on bench press

The NFL Combine is in full swing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and one former Michigan Wolverine is...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Newcomer Sam Gagner scores first goal with Red Wings

It's his second game in a Detroit Red Wings uniform, and newcomer Sam Gagner is making the most of...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As the fallout continues from the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, you can bet that the players will have to put up with the wrath of opposition fans for the entire season. One MLB scout even went so far as to say they’ll need extra protection this season.

Of course, it’s only Spring Training, and the boos have been merciless. The Astros also at once point led all teams with the highest number of hit batters so far – and we haven’t even hit Opening Day yet.

- Advertisement -

One fan decided during a recent game to give them a frank assessment of his views, getting close to the dugout and within earshot of the players.

- Advertisement -

This fan gets it!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDylan Larkin finishes give-and-go with Tyler Bertuzzi, snipes home 18th goal
Next articleMichigan State’s Cassius Winston beats the buzzer with half-court shot

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson to retire from NHL

In 2002, the Detroit Red Wings selected D Jonathan Ericsson in the 9th round of the NHL Draft. http://gty.im/859479416 Since then,...
Read more
College Sports

Former Wolverine Khaleke Hudson leads all linebackers at NFL Combine on bench press

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL Combine is in full swing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and one former Michigan Wolverine is already turning heads! Linebackers had...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Newcomer Sam Gagner scores first goal with Red Wings

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's his second game in a Detroit Red Wings uniform, and newcomer Sam Gagner is making the most of it. He scored his first...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston beats the buzzer with half-court shot

Michael Whitaker - 0
You can bet this is one of Cassius Winston's greatest shots! The senior Michigan State Spartans guard hit an incredible shot tonight against Maryland,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Houston Astros get heckled by fan angry over their cheating scandal

Michael Whitaker - 0
As the fallout continues from the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, you can bet that the players will have to put up with the wrath...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

MLB Scout: Houston Astros Will Need ‘Riot Teams, SWAT’ for protection against Yankees fans

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Houston Astros can expect to deal with plenty of retribution from opposing fan bases this season upset over their sign-stealing scandal, and they've...
Read more

Christopher Ilitch has message for Detroit Tigers fans

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
There was never a doubt that former Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch would have done anything he could to win a World Series title...
Read more

Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize flashes sick splitter vs. Blue Jays [Video]

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
Casey Mize will not be with the Detroit Tigers to start the 2020 season, but if he keeps pitching as he has since being...
Read more

Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum knows he must take the next step in 2020

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers utility man Niko Goodrum is starting to settle in to the shortstop position as he begins his third year in Major League...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.