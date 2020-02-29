Houston Astros get heckled by fan angry over their cheating scandal

As the fallout continues from the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, you can bet that the players will have to put up with the wrath of opposition fans for the entire season. One MLB scout even went so far as to say they’ll need extra protection this season.

Of course, it’s only Spring Training, and the boos have been merciless. The Astros also at once point led all teams with the highest number of hit batters so far – and we haven’t even hit Opening Day yet.

- Advertisement -

One fan decided during a recent game to give them a frank assessment of his views, getting close to the dugout and within earshot of the players.

The Astros are going to have to get used to this. 😅 (🎥: @triber) pic.twitter.com/qAxDQ20nEf — theScore (@theScore) February 29, 2020

- Advertisement -

This fan gets it!