How much do tickets cost for Michigan vs. Washington in the CFP Championship Game?

As the undefeated Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies prepare for a historic clash in the College Football Playoff National Championship, fans are eager to witness this epic showdown. Michigan, aiming for its first national title since 1997, and Washington, seeking to end a drought dating back to 1991, both boast perfect records. This anticipation has translated into a steep demand for tickets, with prices reflecting the significance and rarity of this battle between two collegiate football titans.

Soaring Ticket Prices on the Secondary Market

If you're planning to be part of the electric atmosphere at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, brace yourself for the cost. As of Tuesday night, the cheapest tickets on the secondary market, specifically on StubHub, are skyrocketing. For 2 seats located on the 600 level – the uppermost deck of the stadium – prices start at a hefty $971 each, all-inclusive. If you're eyeing a closer view from the 100 level, be prepared to shell out anywhere from $1,575 to a jaw-dropping $32,073. These prices not only highlight the excitement surrounding the game but also indicate the premium fans are willing to pay for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Undefeated Matchup: Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies set for a historic showdown in the CFP National Championship. Ticket Prices Soar: Cheapest tickets on StubHub are $971 each for upper-level seats, with lower-level tickets ranging from $1,575 to $32,073. High Demand: Ticket costs reflect the excitement and rarity of this high-stakes, unbeaten matchup.

The Bottom Line – The Costly Price of Championship Dreams

As the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies gear up for an epic showdown, the skyrocketing ticket prices for the CFP Championship game are a stark reminder of the commercialization of college sports. For most fans, these exorbitant costs put the dream of witnessing history in person far out of reach. While the matchup promises to be one for the ages, the reality is that many will be experiencing this monumental event from a more budget-friendly location – their couch. This situation underscores a growing divide in sports fandom, where the thrill of the game is increasingly tempered by the high price of being there in person.