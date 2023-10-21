Detroit Sports Nation Logo

How to Watch: Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings – Alex DeBrincat’s Return to Ottawa

Don't miss Alex DeBrincat's return to Ottawa as the Detroit Red Wings face the Senators. Here's your complete guide on how to watch the game.

The Detroit Red Wings are set to face the Ottawa Senators on October 21, 2023, at 1 PM EDT. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit. This matchup is particularly noteworthy as it marks the return of Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa, now playing for the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings (3-1-0) at Ottawa Senators (3-1-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit.

Strength vs. Strength: The Matchup

The Red Wings and Senators are both off to a strong start this season, each with a 3-1 record. They are also tied for the NHL lead with 4.75 goals per game. This sets the stage for an exciting and competitive game.

Alex DeBrincat: The Man of the Hour

Alex DeBrincat fired up

Alex DeBrincat, who was traded to the Red Wings in July, is second in the NHL in scoring with eight points. His return to Ottawa is highly anticipated, and it will be interesting to see the kind of reception he receives from the fans.

The History

The last time the Red Wings were in Ottawa, they were defeated 6-2 by the Senators. The Sens followed it up the next night with a 6-1 win, effectively ending Detroit's playoff hopes last season. The Red Wings will be looking for redemption.

Key Players to Watch

  • Vladimir Tarasenko: Leads the Senators with 6 points.
  • Dominik Kubalik: The only active player Ottawa got in the DeBrincat deal.
  • Joonas Korpisalo: Starting goalie for the Senators.

Following today's matchup, the Red Wings have a quick turnaround as they head back to Little Caesars Arena for a 5 p.m. showdown with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, conveniently timed to follow the conclusion of the Lions game. On the other hand, the Senators will enjoy a brief hiatus before hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, as part of the NHL's league-wide 32-team game night.

