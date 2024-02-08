How to watch the 2023 NFL Honors Awards Show

On Thursday night, the National Football League is set to host its annual NFL Honors, an illustrious award ceremony live from Las Vegas. This event, celebrated towards the end of the NFL season, has garnered significant attention and discussion within the sports community. The NFL Honors shine a spotlight on outstanding achievements across various categories, recognizing the exceptional talent and dedication of individuals within the league.

Awards to be Announced

The ceremony will feature a range of awards, including:

Associated Press (AP) Most Valuable Player : Acknowledging the player deemed most valuable to their team during the season.

: Acknowledging the player deemed most valuable to their team during the season. AP Comeback Player of the Year : Celebrating a player who has shown significant progress from previous seasons.

: Celebrating a player who has shown significant progress from previous seasons. AP Offensive Player of the Year : Honoring the league's most outstanding offensive player.

: Honoring the league's most outstanding offensive player. AP Defensive Player of the Year : Recognizing the league's most outstanding defensive player.

: Recognizing the league's most outstanding defensive player. AP Offensive Rookie of the Year : Awarded to the top offensive player in their first year.

: Awarded to the top offensive player in their first year. AP Defensive Rookie of the Year : Awarded to the top defensive player in their first year.

: Awarded to the top defensive player in their first year. AP Coach of the Year : Celebrating the coach who has made the most significant impact.

: Celebrating the coach who has made the most significant impact. AP Assistant Coach of the Year : Recognizing the assistant coach with a notable influence on their team.

: Recognizing the assistant coach with a notable influence on their team. Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year : Honoring a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as excellence on the field.

: Honoring a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as excellence on the field. Salute to Service Award : Already announced for Patriots LS Joe Cardona , recognizing exceptional efforts to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.

: Already announced for , recognizing exceptional efforts to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award : Awarded to the player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship.

: Awarded to the player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship. Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year : Celebrating a pivotal moment from the season, as captured by Next Gen Stats.

: Celebrating a pivotal moment from the season, as captured by Next Gen Stats. FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Recognizing the top quarterback (Air) and running back (Ground) performances.

Viewing Details

Date : Thursday, February 8, 2024

: Thursday, February 8, 2024 Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET TV Broadcast : CBS , NFL Network

: , Online Streaming : NFL+ and Paramount+

: and Host: The ceremony will be hosted by the talented Keegan-Michael Key, ensuring an evening filled with entertainment and laughter.

Nominees and Expectations

The full list of nominees across these categories has been the subject of much speculation and anticipation. While specific nominees for major categories are eagerly awaited, the NFL Honors promise to be a night of celebration, recognition, and high spirits, as the league acknowledges the exceptional contributions of its players, coaches, and teams.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line

The NFL Honors has become a highly anticipated event for fans, players, and officials alike, serving as a grand conclusion to the football season. Whether you're looking forward to seeing if your favorite player clinches the MVP title, or you're interested in the philanthropic achievements recognized by the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the NFL Honors offers something for every football enthusiast.

Don't miss out on this celebration of excellence within the NFL. Tune in to CBS, NFL Network, or stream the event online via NFL+ and Paramount+ to catch all the action live. With a star-studded lineup of nominees and the charismatic Keegan-Michael Key as host, the 2023 NFL Honors is set to be an unforgettable night.