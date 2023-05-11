Hunter Dickinson reveals real reason why he left Michigan basketball

Former Michigan basketball star, Hunter Dickinson, recently opened up about his departure from Ann Arbor in an interview on Barstool's Roundball Podcast. After his announcement of transferring to Kansas last week, revealed the reasons that influenced his choice. Despite his love for Michigan, Dickinson felt it was the best decision for his career, although a difficult one to make. He emphasized the courage it took to leave the program after being there for three years and being an All-American for the team.

Dickinson acknowledged the legacy he had built and the sacrifices he made to prioritize his own career. Additionally, the basketball prospects at Kansas played a role in his decision. As the top player in the transfer portal, Dickinson's addition to the Jayhawks' lineup has propelled them into the preseason top 5, solidifying their chances in future competitions. But when it came down to it, Dickinson admitted that his decision came down to money.

“I won't say anything bad about that program because I still do love Michigan, I do love the program and everything,” Dickinson said. “That's why it was so hard to leave. I really didn't want to leave, I didn't, but I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage, I don't think people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team.

“I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career.”

“The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase,” Dickinson said. “I got, at Michigan, less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year.”

Bottom Line: Sometimes YOU have to look out for YOU

The Wolverines' performance during Dickinson's final year impacted his decision as well. Michigan had a disappointing season, finishing with an 18-16 record and failing to qualify for the NCAA tournament for the second time in 13 seasons. Dickinson expressed his frustration with the losses, highlighting the desire to be part of a winning team. However, beyond the on-court factors, Dickinson hinted at the potential financial benefits of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. He implied that such opportunities would pay him more at Kansas than what he was making at the University of Michigan. Sometimes, YOU have to look out for YOU!