Important Detroit Lions offseason dates revealed

By W.G. Brady
The NFL has revealed the offseason workouts, OTAs, and mandatory minicamps dates for all 32 teams, including the Detroit Lions. The Lions will begin their voluntary workouts on April 17th, just over a week before the 2023 NFL draft. Following the workouts, the team will have OTAs in three sets of three days each, starting on May 23rd and ending on June 15th. These are voluntary for all players. Finally, the Lions will hold a mandatory minicamp at their training facility in Allen Park from June 6-8, which requires attendance and is closed to the public.

Jalen Ramsey Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

Key Points:

  • April 17th: Voluntary workouts begin
  • May 23rd – June 15th: OTAs in three sets of three days
  • June 6-8: Mandatory minicamp at Lions training facility  

Big Picture: Detroit Lions Preparing for the 2023 NFL season  

The offseason is a crucial time for NFL teams as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Lions will have the opportunity to assess their roster, work on player development, and establish team chemistry during the voluntary workouts, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp. The team's success during the regular season will be influenced by the work they put in during the off-season.  

