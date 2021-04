Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers won’t be playing the Chicago White Sox tonight.

Inclement weather has forced the postponing of tonight’s game, and it will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow.

#Tigers and White Sox postponed tonight because of rain in Chicago. The teams will play a straight seven-inning doubleheader Thursday, beginning at 5:10 p.m. Game 1: Casey Mize

Game 2: Matthew Boyd — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 29, 2021