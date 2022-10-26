Insider suggests Detroit Lions could trade CB Amani Oruwariye

Leading up to the 2022 regular season, many (including myself) believed the Detroit Lions would put everything together and contend for a playoff spot. Though six games, the Lions are 1-5, and rather than being buyers at the NFL trade deadline, it seems much more likely that they will be sellers. The 2022 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 1st, and one ESPN insider believes the Lions could trade cornerback, Amani Oruwariye.

One ESPN insider thinks Detroit Lions could trade Amani Oruwariye

On Tuesday, ESPN released an article in which their crew of insiders takes a look at one player from each team that could be traded before the November 1 deadline.

As far as the Lions go, Eric Woodyard says they could trade cornerback, Amani Oruwariye.

Oruwariye experienced a breakout season in 2021, ending with a career-high six interceptions — the third most in the league — but was a healthy scratch for Week 5 in New England and has struggled to find a groove this year. Detroit’s defense has struggled as a whole, and although Oruwariye has kept a positive outlook, a different destination could bring the best out of him while he plays the final year of his rookie contract. Via Eric Woodyard – ESPN

What did Amani Oruwariye say about being benched by Dan Campbell?

In Week 5, Oruwariye was made a healthy scratch by Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell, and though he was not happy about the decision, he understands the NFL is a business.

Last week, Oruwariye spoke to reporters about being benched in Week 5, saying it is just a “bump in the road.”

“This isn’t the end for me at all,” Oruwariye said Wednesday. “Just a bump in the road, just adversity, just testing me, making me remind myself you can’t take any day for granted and that was good. I needed that reflection.”

Oruwariye said he was “frustrated” when he found out he was going to be a healthy scratch against the Patriots, but he understands that he has to make plays.

“I wouldn’t say (things have) not clicked,” Oruwariye said. “I just would say that maybe (I was) put in a lot more critical situations and didn’t − not coming up with the plays. Like for example, the (Rashaad) Penny run (on third-and-14 in a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks), just open-field tackle. Whatever happened, I got to get him down. That’s just the end all, be all of it so it’s just making the plays when they come to me.” Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

Personally, I do not think the Lions could get much at all for Oruwariye and they are better off holding on to him and hoping he figures things out.

Nation, do you think the Lions should try to trade Oruwariye to the highest bidder? (It would not be too high of a bid)