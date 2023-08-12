Iowa QB Cade McNamara suffers injury

According to a report from Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara suffered what appears to be a knee injury during Saturday's practice. Dochterman says that “after McNamara scrambled he fell kind of weird with his right knee. He took himself out, then walked off the field and into the tunnel with Iowa's training staff.”

Well, that's no good. After Cade McNamara scrambled he fell kind of weird with his right knee. He took himself out, then walked off the field and into the tunnel with Iowa's training staff. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) August 12, 2023

Video of McNamara Suffering Injury

Here is a video of when the reported injury took place:

Here is the play Iowa fans are concerned about, after which Cade McNamara took himself out.



Apologies, this is the best look we have right now. pic.twitter.com/mTAzQEmb6y — Jack Lido (@JackLido) August 12, 2023

Why it Matters

After clinching the Big Ten title for the Wolverines in 2021, McNamara found himself overshadowed by J.J. McCarthy, who beat him out for Michigan's starting QB spot in 2022. Subsequently, McNamara made the move to Iowa, with anticipations of him topping the quarterback depth chart this season. However, recent news just weeks away from the college football season's kick-off indicates that McNamara suffered a knee problem during fall camp, prompting an early exit from practice.