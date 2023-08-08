J.J. McCarthy makes statement that has Michigan football fans drooling

Expectations are sky-high for quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Football team as they head into the 2023 season. In fact, the preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and the Wolverines come in at No. 2 behind Georgia. However, the success of the maize and blue will largely hinge on their quarterback's performance. The pressure is on McCarthy, but the young quarterback seems to be relishing the challenge.

McCarthy, who battled Cade McNamara for the starting role last season, is now firmly positioned as the starter with McNamara transferring to Iowa. McCarthy acknowledges the benefits of being the clear-cut starter and getting all the first-team reps. During a recent interview, McCarthy made a statement that has Wolverines fans drooling.

“I’m always a person that strives for the past the most resistance but it’s been the most fun in my entire life playing football right now when everything’s just clear everyone knows what’s going on,” McCarthy said. “And it’s just — things are effortless right now with the defense and with the chemistry of the guys. And like I said defense — I’ve been reading that defense for two, three years now so it’s so much fun out there going against those guys. But yeah, it’s just been so much fun.”

Key Points

Michigan football enters the 2023 season with high expectations, ranked No. 2 in the preseason.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to play a pivotal role in the Wolverines' success.

McCarthy is embracing the starting role, focusing on improving his game, particularly his ability to read defenses.

McCarthy comments that “things are effortless” right now

Bottom Line – McCarthy's Time to Shine

McCarthy's statement has sent a wave of excitement through the Michigan fanbase. The youngster is relishing the starting role as the Wolverines quarterback, eager to prove his worth on the gridiron. His development could very well be the spark that ignites a spectacular season for the Maize and Blue. With a player as dedicated and talented as McCarthy leading the charge, the sky is the limit for Michigan football in 2023. The question is, can they finally reach their goal of winning a National Championship?