It is the third game in a row the Lions have scored 35 or more points

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions put up a whopping 36 points during their 36-27 win at Ford Field over the Washington Commanders, making it the third game in a row dating back to the 2021 season that the offense has put up 35 points or more. The last time they accomplished that feat was during a four-game stretch in 1952 and 1953.

Through two weeks, per Detroit Lions PR, the Lions are – 1st in rushing average (7.2) – Tied for 1st in TDs scored (9) – Tied for 1st in 20+ yard plays (11) – Tied for 2nd in points scored (71) – 3rd in rushing yards (372) and 4th in total yards of offense (811).

Through the first 2 weeks of the @NFL season, the @Lions rank: – 1st in rushing average (7.2)

– Tied for 1st in TDs scored (9)

– Tied for 1st in 20+ yard plays (11)

– Tied for 2nd in points scored (71)

– 3rd in rushing yards (372)

– 4th in total yards of offense (811)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/I547do15l4 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 20, 2022

Is the Detroit Lions’ biggest surprise real or a mirage?

But is the Detroit Lions’ high-scoring offensive real or just a mirage?

According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, the Lions’ offense is real.

The early surprise: The Lions have scored at least 35 points in three straight games dating to last season

The verdict: Real. With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson calling plays, this Lions offense is explosive and creative. Quarterback Jared Goff has plenty of big-play options in running back D’Andre Swift, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Detroit led 22-0 in the second quarter of its 36-27 win over Washington this past Sunday and put up 35 points in the season opener against Philadelphia. Along with last year’s 37-point finale, the Lions have scored at least 35 points in three straight games for the first time since a four-game stretch in 1952 and ’53. There’s no reason the Lions can’t keep scoring points if their top guys stay healthy. — Eric Woodyard

Nation, what do you think? is the Detroit Lions’ high-scoring offensive real or just a mirage?