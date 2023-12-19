Isaiah Buggs explains when Detroit Lions are ‘Unstoppable'

Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs showcased his invaluable contribution in their recent triumph over the Denver Broncos, a game that could mark a turning point in the Lions' season. Buggs' pivotal moment came when he recovered a fumble by Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson, leading to a 42-17 victory.

“The first thing I said (was), ‘Oh s**t, it's a fumble. I've gotta get it.'” Buggs told reporters after the game. “So when I got it, man, I just seen green grass and I took it and ran with it. I was trying to score, I couldn't score. It was just a blessing, man, overall feeling man. And being able to give my mom that ball, right there, that means a lot. That means a lot, man.”

When the Lions Gel Together, they are ‘Unstoppable'

Buggs believes that the team's unity and skill are key to their success, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and execution. With this win, the Lions are one step closer to clinching the NFC North division title, a feat that Buggs and his team are keenly aware of and working towards.

“That's what it's all about, man. Once we click and gel like that, we're unstoppable. That's what we've been practicing on all week, really since Week 1,” Buggs stated. “Just gelling together and making the plays when it comes to us, being in the right spot, technique, fundamentally sound and we made that happen tonight.”

The Detroit Lions' recent performance is a harbinger of their growing strength and unity as a team. Players like Isaiah Buggs are not just names on a roster but pivotal pieces in a complex puzzle of strategy, skill, and teamwork. This game against the Broncos wasn't just a win; it was a demonstration of the Lions' potential and a testament to their hard work and perseverance. As the season progresses, the Lions, led by talents like Buggs, show promise not only for the current season but as a formidable force in the NFL for years to come.