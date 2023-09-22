Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell makes decision on Isaiah Buggs

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made a pivotal decision regarding Isaiah Buggs, and it could have a significant impact on the team's defense. Buggs has not yet been active for a regular-season game in 2023. That will change on Sunday when the Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.

Why it Matters for Isaiah Buggs and the Detroit Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell has decided to end Buggs' punitive benching, and the defensive tackle is set to take the field in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“He’s going to get an opportunity, Campbell said of Buggs before Friday’s practice.

“He’s been good. Buggs has been a pro,” Campbell continued. “He’s been a pro and right before the Kansas City game, he told me – came to me and said, ‘Hey, Coach, I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do and I’m going to keep working. And I know the deal and I’m going to show you guys.’ And he’s going to get an opportunity.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Isaiah Buggs will return to the Detroit Lions' defense in Week 3 after a two-week absence due to disciplinary reasons. Head coach Dan Campbell believes Buggs deserves another opportunity and has praised his professionalism and dedication. Buggs' return could bolster the Lions' interior defensive line and potentially improve their pass rush.

Bottom Line – Buggs' Redemption Story

As Isaiah Buggs makes his comeback, the Lions hope for an improved interior defensive line. Buggs' determination and professionalism in the face of disciplinary action showcase his commitment to the team. This chapter in his career promises to be a significant one, and fans eagerly anticipate the impact of his return on the Lions' defense.