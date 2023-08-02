Detroit Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs recently drew a comparison between his current head coach, Dan Campbell, and his former head coach from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin. In his conversation with Mike Stone and Jon Jansen on the Stoney & Jansen Show, Buggs highlighted the distinctive coaching styles of Campbell and Tomlin, bringing to light the inner workings of both teams.

Isaiah Buggs reveals difference between Dan Campbell and Mike Tomlin

According to Buggs, both Campbell and Tomlin exhibit fiery passion, pushing their players to excel in practice and expecting high-level performance on the field. However, according to Buggs, where Campbell shines is his close connection with all the players. Irrespective of their position on the depth chart, Campbell engages with everyone, fostering a sense of equality within the team.

“Both have fire, I can tell you that now,” Buggs said on 97.1 The Ticket. “What I mean by that is, each day in practice they're getting it. They’re challenging guys, they’re calling you out, they’re expecting you to play at a high level. That’s the comparison between those two.

“And I can say Dan is more in-tune with his players, he’s more in-tune with everybody. No matter if you at the bottom of the depth chart to the top, he’s in-tune with everybody and he treats everybody like they’re somebody. I can say that’s the difference between them, and I love it here, man. Dan is a great coach and I just like to be around him.”

Key Points

Both Campbell and Tomlin are passionate coaches, pushing players to perform at their best.

Campbell stands out for his player-centric approach, treating everyone with equal importance.

Buggs' testimonial highlights his preference for Campbell's coaching style.

Bottom Line – A Lion's Share of Respect

Buggs' comparison of Campbell and Tomlin highlights the diversity of coaching styles in the NFL and underscores the importance of a close coach-player relationship. His perspective reveals that beyond strategic tactics and physical prowess, successful coaching often hinges on a coach's ability to connect with their players, building a team that not only plays together but also values and respects one another. The real win here, it seems, lies in the mutual respect shared between a coach and his team.