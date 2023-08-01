On Monday, during a training camp practice, Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra suffered what appeared to reporters in attendance to be a serious injury. Since then, it has been reported that Zylstra suffered a devastating injury that will likely keep him out for the entire 2023 NFL season. With Zylstra out of the mix, one local writer believes the Lions should consider signing TE Stephen Anderson.

Writer Suggests Detroit Lions Consider Signing Stephen Anderson

Christian Booher of SI.com suggests the Lions should consider signing Anderson. Here is a summary of Booher's rationale for the move.

Tight end Shane Zylstra has suffered a knee injury expected to sideline him for six months.

The Lions may need to add depth to their tight end position following Zylstra's injury.

The Lions currently have four active tight ends on the roster.

Anderson, known for his steady blocking and special teams contributions, could be a potential candidate.

Sam LaPorta is expected to handle most of the pass-catching at the tight end position for the Lions.

Anderson had a 90.3 Pro Football Focus special teams grade across 269 snaps last season.

Anderson was a participant in all four of the Cardinals' special teams units the previous year.

