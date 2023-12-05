‘It's just a matter of time' before Detroit Lions start using Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Detroit Lions, aiming to bolster their offensive capabilities, made a strategic move at the NFL trade deadline by acquiring wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. This decision marked a homecoming for Peoples-Jones, originally from Detroit, and a fresh start after his diminishing role with the Cleveland Browns. During a recent interview, Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El talked about how “It's just a matter of time” before DPJ starts getting more game reps.

Just a Matter of Time

Integrating Peoples-Jones into the Lions' offense has been a work in progress. The Lions' receiving corps has seen a notable improvement recently, particularly with the emergence of Jameson Williams.

“He's come along. What I've seen out of him, which is really encouraging, out of anything that he could do right now, he has gotten this game plan,” said Antwaan Randle El on a recent SB Nation charity video stream. “Our offense, the things that we've taught him, he's gotten it and understood it. That is a big deal, coming mid season from one team to the next and to drop the old stuff, forget the old stuff and, ‘Hey, I've got to retain this new stuff and not let it cloud what I've learned in the past.' That goes a long way.”

“To be within that and then come here and just pick it up and kind of know it, I was really surprised. This dude, he has it down. So that aspect is the biggest thing, but then him getting on the field and being able to actually execute it,” Randle El explained. “You see some of what happens with him, he's a big body guy. He can body up on his slants and short ends and things of that nature, and then even getting the ball down the field. … It's just a matter of time, really getting him in. We're getting him in more and more, trying to get him some snaps, we're just loaded right now, which is a good thing offensively, with the weapons that we have.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – A Promising Addition

The Detroit Lions are on a mission to effectively utilize Donovan Peoples-Jones’ talents within their already ‘loaded' offensive lineup. While the challenge remains to find the perfect role for him, the groundwork has been laid for Peoples-Jones to become a significant contributor to the Lions' offense. As Detroit continues to develop their game plan and increase Peoples-Jones' involvement, the potential for an even more dynamic and versatile offense emerges. With the Lions at 9-3 and looking ahead to future matchups, the integration of Peoples-Jones could prove to be a pivotal factor in their continued success this season.