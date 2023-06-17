The Detroit Lions, who are considered the frontrunners in the NFC North for the upcoming season, still have some gaps to fill in their roster. One area of concern, in my view, is the kicker position. While the team currently has Michael Badgley, John Parker Romo, and Riley Patterson, it's hard to trust any of them in high-pressure situations. That's why the Lions should seriously consider signing veteran kicker Robbie Gould, who is currently a free agent.

It's time for Detroit Lions to sign the ‘Gould standard'

Gould has an impressive track record, spending the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears before joining the San Francisco 49ers. With the Lions' kicking competition potentially faltering, Gould should be at the top of their list as a reliable option. The team shouldn't delay, as other teams may snatch him up if given the chance.

Bottom Line – Closing the Kicking Gap

The time has come for the Detroit Lions to make a decisive move and sign Robbie Gould. The team's current kicking competition is uncertain, and relying on unproven options could cost them vital points in critical moments. Gould's exceptional accuracy, consistency, and clutch performances position him as the ideal candidate to fill the Lions' kicking void. By securing his services, the team would bridge the gap between their current kicking situation and the reliability they need to excel. It's an opportunity they shouldn't let slip away, as Gould's availability may dwindle if other teams recognize his value. The Lions must act swiftly, ensuring their special teams unit is fortified and prepared to contribute to their overall success.