J.J. McCarthy fires back at Ohio State linebacker who tried to get cute [Photo]

J.J. MCCARTHY FIRES BACK AT OHIO STATE LB

Welp, now J.J. McCarthy has responded to Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, who took a picture of it and posted it to his Instagram story.

The rivalry is back!

OHIO STATE POSTS J.J. MCCARTHY’S QUOTE

Welp, it did not take too long for Ohio State to catch wind of J.J. McCarthy‘s recent quote about the Buckeyes.

As you can see below, McCarthy’s quote is not posted on a screen at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus.

It didn’t take long for JJ McCarthy’s quote to get up at the WHAC #TheGame pic.twitter.com/KDw38xdq97 — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) February 28, 2022

J.J. MCCARTHY STATES THE TRUTH

When J.J. McCarthy committed to play college football at the University of Michigan, the Wolverines had been dominated by Ohio State on a regular basis.

But that all changed during McCarthy’s freshman season as Michigan flipped the script and ran the Buckeyes straight out of the Big House, winning the game 42-27 in what was one of the most memorable games in Wolverines’ history.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, McCarthy, who was joined by Andrel Anthony and Donovan Edwards, talked about how the Ohio State game is the biggest on their schedule and it is the game they want to win the most.

“For me, that rivalry is very personal…and I won’t dive too deep into that”, said McCarthy. “That was just one of those games where you definitely want to win it a lot more than the other ones. Of course, you want to win every game the way that you want to win every game – but that one was super, super nice to win.”

Then McCarthy went on to drop a bomb on the Buckeyes by stating the truth.

“For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning – that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now…so we’re going to keep that going.”

McCarthy is 100% correct that he and the other freshmen who were on the roster in 2021 only know about beating Ohio State. That being said, that was only one game and for the Wolverines to truly catch up to the Buckeyes, they are going to have to beat them on a much more regular basis.