Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More

    J.J. McCarthy proves it’s about more than football with NIL donations to Children’s Hospital

    By W.G. Brady
    15
    0
    Reading Time3 min.
    HomeCollege SportsU of M

    Related News

    If you have watched J.J. McCarthy play football for the University of Michigan, you are well aware of his talents on the field. Not only can he sling the ball around with his golden arm, but, when things break down, he can also make something out of nothing with his legs. But to McCarthy, “playin’ ball” is not his main purpose in life. His main purpose in life is to do whatever he can to help those in need, especially children who are in need of medical care.

    J.J. McCarthy started donating NIL money in 2021

    Back in 2021, following the NCAA’s announcement that college student-athletes could profit off their name, image, and likeness, McCarthy made a commitment to donate a portion of the NIL money he earned to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago (he was born in Illinois) and to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor.

    Not surprisingly, McCarthy took things a step further in 2021 by donating $7,500 from his “J.J. For the Kids Foundation” to multiple other children’s hospitals, and an additional $3,000 to families of Oxford High School and the Oxford school fund for those who were (and still are) affected by the shooting tragedy that killed four students.

    J.J. McCarthy continues to make a difference around the world

    On Friday night, McCarthy tweeted out that he is “COMMITTED” to continue donating NIL funds to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago and to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor. He noted that 100% of all proceeds from his “Smiley Face” items go to the “J.J For the Kids Foundation” which gets distributed to children’s hospitals and programs in need throughout the world.

    During the 2022 season, McCarthy has supported the following away team’s children’s hospitals.

    This week's hottest stories

    Iowa – University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

    Indiana – Riley Hospital for Children

    Rutgers – The Children’s Hospital at St. Peter’s University

    Ohio State – Nationwide Children’s Hospital

    Big Ten Championship Game Site – Payton Manning Children’s Hospital – St. Vincent’s Foundation

    Fiesta Bowl – Phoenix Children’s Hospital

    As you can see in the tweet below, McCarthy has now donated to quite a few different children’s hospitals, and to other amazing funds and foundations.

    Overall, J.J. McCarthy has now donated over $30,000 since 2021!

    J.J. McCarthy

    Folks, THIS is what it’s all about!

    Thank you, J.J. for everything you do for the kids!

    J.J. McCarthy

    spot_img
    Previous article
    Predicting the result of Michigan Basketball’s final 20 games

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_img

    Hot News

    Load more

    Related Articles

    Load more

    Aenean mollis odio augue, sit amet sollicitudin augue ullamcorper eget. Praesent tincidunt et neque congue efficitur.

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv